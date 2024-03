I'm a former Forbes journalist and blogger who has also waxed lyrical for other places, including Marie Claire, The Frisky, The New York Post, and Women on the Fence. For my book, Can't Think Straight, I was on The Today Show, The Joy Behar Show, The Gayle King Show, and others. (But not Hoarders. One can dream.) I like to tell it like it is, almost as much as I like cats. I know a lot about celebrities and nothing about my neighbors. Visit me at my website or blog.