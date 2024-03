Shari Altman is a freelance writer, farm intern, and photographer living in rural Vermont. She's currently an Extension Master Gardener intern. She co-curates the online inspiration journal, this joy+ride and collaborates with one of her favorite artists on the photography project, What Remains Inside. Shari lives in rural Vermont with her husband, two cats, and two beehives. Baking, nature walks, and good books fill up her spare time.