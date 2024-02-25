Tanvier Peart
Deputy Entertainment Editor
I'm a Baltimore gal, wife, and work-from-home mama of two who now calls western New York home. When I'm not writing, you can catch me at my MMA training center, church, Target, or pinching my husband's butt (not in that order).
Celebrity Moms
Angelina Jolie Told She 'Shouldn't Be Allowed to Reproduce' for Dressing Girls 'Like Boys'
Published Jul 16, 2023