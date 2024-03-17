20 Times the Royals Took a Stand for Women

March marks Women's History Month , and the royal family has already been celebrating. Not only did several of the royal Instagram accounts post for International Women's Day on March 8, but the whole collection of royals — male and female — have been standing up for women and women's issues for years. It helps that for so long the reigning monarch of the royal family was Queen Elizabeth II . With such a powerful woman at the helm, it's no wonder that many of her family members have made supporting women part of their individual charitable missions.

And it's not just royal ladies like Kate Middleton putting the work in — the men have stepped up too. King Charles and his sons have also been staunch advocates for starting conversations about gender equality. So even though Queen Elizabeth may no longer be leading, the ideals she's instilled and the work she started carry on through her family members.

Here are 20 examples of the royal family standing up to support women.

