Jessa Duggar Showcases Son Henry's Jaw-Dropping Artistic Talent on an Etch-A-Sketch
Although Jessa Duggar and her family have not appeared on TLC's Counting On since the show was canceled in 2020, she remains active on social media. The busy mom periodically offers glimpses into her and her kids' personal lives on Instagram. Recently, Jessa showcased her son Henry's jaw-dropping artistic talent, leaving her followers in awe.
As a refresher, she and her husband, Ben Seewald, share five kids. There's Spurgeon, 8, Henry, 7, Ivy, almost 5, Fern, 3 1/2, and George, nearly 3 months. And judging by Jessa's recent social media update, Henry could have a future as an artist.
More from CafeMom: 17 Times Jessa Duggar Got Called Out for Her Parenting
Jessa shared a sweet video of Henry's Etch-A-Sketch creation.
In mid-March, Jessa took to Instagram to show off her second-born child's impressive art skills. The former reality star shared a doodle Henry created using an Etch A Sketch. "He takes after his dad with his artistic eye. 💞" she captioned the update.
The video revealed an impressive-for-his-age picture.
In the video, Henry shyly held up his red Etch A Sketch to reveal a drawing of a castle. "He's quite an artist," Jessa wrote in overlain text on the video. "It's a Lovely Day Today" by Ella Fitzgerald played in the background of the clip.
Henry is better than Jessa at the Etch-A-Sketch.
"I never made it past staircase drawing on one of these!" Jessa continued in text. She then zoomed in on Henry's simple yet impressive drawing (Because it's an Etch A Sketch, and those are ridiculously tricky.) "He definitely takes after his dad," the doting mom concluded.
Folks in the comments praised him for his artistic abilities.
In the comments, Jessa's followers lauded Henry for his talent. One person wrote, "Wow. On an etch a sketch?? That's amazing 👏," while another declared, "Oh my word…that’s talent."
Someone else predicted, "Henry’s gonna be an artist one day ❤."
Meanwhile, someone else declared, "Wow! Seriously impressive!"
Others declared he was better than them, too.
Others could relate more to Jessa. One Instagram user shared, "I’ve never made anything but lines on that thing in my life and now I’m worried for me lol."
Another person commented, "Wow great job Henry! Yeah same Jessa...I couldn't do much except make stairs on mine 😂."
Meanwhile, someone else wrote, "That’s amazing! I could never get pictures so clean!"