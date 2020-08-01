21 Feminist Tattoos to Celebrate Our Power
We are fired up now more than ever and feeling our feminine power. Seems like the perfect time to get a female empowerment tattoo, perfect for feminists of all ages.
The designs are absolutely beautiful, showcasing gorgeous styles by talented tattoo artists. From fine lines to elaborate concepts, there is something for every empowered woman. These tattoos send a powerful message for others and serve as lovely reminders for ourselves.
Cheeky.
Part sweetheart candy art, part pop art, but all empowering -- we love this tattoo by Evelyn Hell and its message. And the placement is also sweet.
Powerful.
This line tattoo by Evelyn Hell is anything but simple. It sends a strong message and there is something magical about the eyes of this cat ... we're hypnotized.
This is just beyond.
Tattoo artist Alena Chun's work is often bold with amazing color and gorgeous designs. Her work is just very powerful, but it's this tattoo that propels her even further in our hearts. It's perhaps the best message we've seen tattooed on knuckles.
Beauty in the uterus.
We've always known the uterus is a beautiful thing, and here, tattoo artist Evelyn shows us another interpretation of that beauty. We're in love!
In our hearts.
Artist Grace LaMorte created this stunning tattoo with all the best details. Best of all, of course, is the word featured. We've seen a lot of names and words in a heart tattoo, but this one empowers so many.
Preach!
This strong lady tattoo sends the perfect message in an art deco style. We love this piece by Laura Staker at Skull and Rose Tattoo Studio in Elkton, Maryland.
#Persist!
Elizabeth Warren would be proud. We are proud. We want the shirt, the pin, the sign ... but a tattoo of this phrase is just amazing. This gorgeous lettering with the best message was tattooed by Mark Patrick.
Though she may be little ...
Here is a tiny reminder that carries a massive message to smash the patriarchy every day. Tattoo by Evelyn Hell.
Heart shaped.
This tattoo by Kamila Daisy simultaneously melts our hearts and makes us feel invincible.
Spotlight.
Going with a gorgeous wreath of botanicals with "Grl Power" in the center is yet another perfect way to remind you of all you possess. Tattoo by Anna Zachariades.
Playful.
We always love the bright and full-of-life designs of tattoo artist Brie Brutal, and this is yet another example of her talent. We adore the powerful yet totally fun message.
Reminders.
Remember to always "be you" -- and what a gorgeous reminder this is by tattoo artist Brie Brutal.
Perfect symbolism.
Yes! Yes! Yes! Tattoo artist Julie Bolene totally gets it -- and creates fantastic tattoos.
Pink pussy hat.
Stop everything. This tattoo by Julie Bolene is beyond perfect. That hat symbolizes the Women's March!
Decorative declaration.
We're all busy fighting the good fights out there, but don't forget this ever important message -- "self love." Take care of yourselves. We love the decorative lettering in this tattoo by Brie Brutal.
Shine on.
Artist Brie Brutal always impresses us with her work, and this tattoo with that gem and incredible font makes us so happy.
Proclaim!
Hold everything! This! In a pink heart with frills all around, this fiercely sweet tattoo by Brie Brutal is adorable.
Say it with sprigs.
The female symbol in these gorgeous and delicate sprigs by Michaella Schorr proves you can say anything with flowers.
The future IS female.
Perfection in typewriter font by tattoo artist Kelly Cunningham -- this message is loud and clear.
Hello, Rosie.
We adore this new take on Rosie the Riveter by tattoo artist Jen Davis. Yes, we can do it ... and we will.