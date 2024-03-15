James Crumbley, Dad of Michigan Shooter, Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

An Oakland County jury returned with guilty verdicts Thursday for James Crumbley, father of school shooter Ethan Crumbley , for four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

After a full day of deliberations stretched into the early evening, the verdicts were announced shortly before 7:30 p.m. James Crumbley shook his head but appeared to show no other emotion.

Judge Cheryl Matthews, who presided over the trial in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac, Michigan, told jurors that their facial expressions showed the difficulty they had endured while serving on the panel.

"I know how hard this has been on all of you. ... I know this has been a hard decision," she said.

Matthews then lifted the pretrial publicity gag order on the prosecution and defense that she had put in place in July 2022, prohibiting them from speaking with the media.

James Crumbley will be sentenced April 9, the same day his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, will be sentenced for the same involuntary manslaughter charges she was convicted of early last month.