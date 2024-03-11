St. Louis Man Shoots & Kills Mom Entering Home; Lawyer Says He Thought She Was an Intruder
A case of mistaken identity may have led to the death of a Missouri mother. Jaylen Johnson, 25, was at the home he shared with his mother, 56-year-old Monica McNichols-Johnson, on March 7 when he thought he heard someone breaking in around 7 a.m. Johnson reached for his gun and allegedly fired at the intruder, who turned out to be his mother.
As soon as he realized what he had done, he called 911, and his girlfriend tried to help McNichols-Johnson, who reportedly died at the scene. His attorney, William Goldstein, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the shooting was an accident, but Johnson was jailed and charged with voluntary manslaughter.
The mother was reportedly alive when paramedics arrived.
Authorities arrived about 7 a.m. at the home on Huron Drive in Olivette, a suburb of St. Louis, after receiving the call about a gunshot victim, according to a release from the City of Olivette. Paramedics tried life-saving measures on McNichols-Johnson but were not able to save her, and she died at the home.
"The City of Olivette is saddened by this tragic incident and offers our sincere condolences to the loved ones of Monica McNichols-Johnson," the release reads.
The family contacted an attorney for help.
Goldstein told KSDK that McNichols-Johnson's father called him after the shooting for help. He said he has known the family for some time.
"I got a frantic call from Monica's father telling me what happened that Jaylen thought an intruder was coming from the back door and he fired shots. This thing is all tragic and he hasn't stopped crying since," Goldstein said. "Jaylen loves his mom and his mom loved him ... Jaylen immediately called 911 and immediately called his grandfather and said he can't believe this happened."
Johnson had no criminal record.
Goldstein told the Post-Dispatch that his client has no criminal history and played college football. He said his client has a "bright future" and had a gun in the home because he had been robbed at gunpoint in the past and wanted the protection.
The attorney called him "just a sweetheart of a kid."
Goldstein said accessibility to firearms is an issue.
He told KSDK these types of stories are in the news because of the number of guns on the streets, "As long as we have this easy accessibility to guns in the community whether for good or bad, whether to just to defend your premises, unfortunately, things like this happen," Goldstein shared.
Johnson faces a prison term.
The 25-year-old was booked into the St. Louis County Justice Center after being charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. A judge set his bail at $100,000, per the Post-Dispatch, but his attorney hopes to get his client out of jail.
"I can tell you he's a mess right now. We are very hopeful he will get out on bond. He's employed and has no criminal history," Goldstein told KSDK. "Knowing Monica as I did, she would want nothing more for her son than him to land on his feet and have a good life."
If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison, per Missouri Law.