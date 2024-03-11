A case of mistaken identity may have led to the death of a Missouri mother. Jaylen Johnson, 25, was at the home he shared with his mother , 56-year-old Monica McNichols-Johnson, on March 7 when he thought he heard someone breaking in around 7 a.m. Johnson reached for his gun and allegedly fired at the intruder , who turned out to be his mother.

As soon as he realized what he had done, he called 911, and his girlfriend tried to help McNichols-Johnson, who reportedly died at the scene. His attorney, William Goldstein, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the shooting was an accident, but Johnson was jailed and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

