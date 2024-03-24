My Husband Wants to Give Our Baby Girl the 'Worst Name Ever' & I Refuse to Budge
Naming a baby is hard, mostly because there are so many factors to consider. Does it flow nicely with the last name? Do the initials spell out something embarrassing? Is there some family meaning or tie? It can be a complicated process, for sure.
Unfortunately, choosing a baby moniker can be infinitely more frustrating when partners disagree on the perfect name. One expecting mom took to the AITA subReddit in an attempt to settle a spat between herself and her husband. Because evidently, he's adamant about calling their daughter "the worst name ever" — but she refuses to budge.
More from CafeMom: Grandparents 'Refuse' To Call Grandbaby by His 'Immature' Name
The pregnant mom needs to know: AITA for refusing to name my baby girl after my husband?
On March 24, a first-time pregnant mama took to Reddit to vent about an argument between herself and her husband about the name of their unborn child. The couple will welcome a baby girl in a few months, and they were thrilled by the news. However, as she put it, "now things have gotten ... complicated, to say the least."
They had a name already picked out for a boy.
When the OP and her husband began discussing baby names, they immediately knew what their boy name would be. The expecting parents would name him Stuart Jr, after his father. "No problem there, it’s a classic name and carries family meaning," the Reddit user wrote. Although they didn't have a name pre-selected for a daughter, the husband soon proposed a highly questionable option.
More from CafeMom: Dad Confesses to Picking Out a Baby Name While His Wife Was 'Passed Out' After Birth
Her husband's name for a girl is definitely something.
The girl name the husband is now stuck on is: Stuarta.
"No, you’re not having a stroke," the OP joked. "Apparently, his logic is that since Stuart ends in 't,' we can just add an 'a' to make it feminine. I tried explaining why that doesn’t quite work, how it sounds more like a furniture brand than a human name, how she’d be endlessly correcting people and explaining its origin. He’s adamant though, says it 'honors' him while giving our daughter a unique name."
The OP is worried about constant confusion and bullying over the name Stuarta.
Although the mom-to-be has suggested alternatives, her husband is utterly fixated on Stuarta. She, however, is worried about the "endless questions" about the name and the potential for bullying.
She concluded: "So, Reddit, am I the jerk for refusing to budge on Stuarta? Is there any compromise I haven’t considered? Help a soon-to-be mama out!"
More from CafeMom: 31 Creative Baby Names That Didn't Exist Until Millennial Moms Came Along
Reddit has spoken: The mom is decidedly NTA.
Thankfully, the vast majority of Reddit users declared the pregnant mom was NTA. One person suggested, "Tell him he only gets one kid named after him, so if he goes with Stuarta now, he'll never get a Stuart Jnr."
They added: "Remind him that baby names need a yes from both parents or it's a no. You both need to be able to live with whatever you go with. Even if that means both of you missing out on the one you want most."
Another Reddit user pointed out, "The baby’s getting mom’s surname, I assume? Or does the father need double-honoring?"
Meanwhile, yet another Redditor declared, "Stuarta sounds like a pharmaceutical product. (I can hear the commercials now. 'In some cases, Stuarta can cause headaches, rashes and even death.')"
They continued: "It doesn't have a decent nickname. And no, adding an 'a' doesn't make it feminine in all cases; this is one of them. I'd go for Stuart as a middle name."
What do you think?