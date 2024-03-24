My Husband Wants to Give Our Baby Girl the 'Worst Name Ever' & I Refuse to Budge

Thankfully, the vast majority of Reddit users declared the pregnant mom was NTA. One person suggested, "Tell him he only gets one kid named after him, so if he goes with Stuarta now, he'll never get a Stuart Jnr."

They added: "Remind him that baby names need a yes from both parents or it's a no. You both need to be able to live with whatever you go with. Even if that means both of you missing out on the one you want most."

Another Reddit user pointed out, "The baby’s getting mom’s surname, I assume? Or does the father need double-honoring?"

Meanwhile, yet another Redditor declared, "Stuarta sounds like a pharmaceutical product. (I can hear the commercials now. 'In some cases, Stuarta can cause headaches, rashes and even death.')"

They continued: "It doesn't have a decent nickname. And no, adding an 'a' doesn't make it feminine in all cases; this is one of them. I'd go for Stuart as a middle name."

