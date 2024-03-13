I Thought My Baby Was Huge but My Water Broke & I Realized it Was Just 'Buckets' of Fluid
If you've ever been pregnant — particularly toward the end — you know you start to wonder how much bigger your belly could possibly grow. Whether it is a singleton pregnancy or multiples, moms often get a glimpse at themselves in the mirror and start to ponder if there is any room left for the baby to move. We also sometimes convince ourselves that we are likely about to birth a record-breaking giant baby because that belly is just so darn huge.
TikToker Emily Boazman thought all of these things when she saw her belly in the mirror. She was having a hard time breathing and moving and just knew that when her baby was born, he was going to tip the scales. But when she went into labor, Boazman was in for quite a surprise.
Boazman was already a mom of two when she went into labor with her third baby.
In a TikTok video that now has more than 21 million views, the proud mom, who posts under the handle @emilyboazman, shows off her beautiful belly. It is full, and she thinks her little guy is "extremely high." But we soon learn that's not the case at all after she shows a second shot of a deflated-looking bump but she hasn't yet delivered him.
So what the heck happened?
Her belly was full, but not just with a baby.
Boazman actually had an excessive amount of amniotic fluid. She claimed in her video that she lost "buckets" of fluid.
The video cuts to the mom sitting on the toilet, and it sounds like she might be using the restroom, but she assures us that her water is continuing to break. The sound is incredible, but the after shot is even more impressive. She truly looks like she could be freshly postpartum by the sudden change in her appearance.
The pregnancy was different from the beginning.
She told Buzzfeed that this was her first boy pregnancy, and it was totally different from the pregnancies with her daughters. She was uncomfortable pretty early on.
"From about 16 weeks pregnant and on, I told my husband repeatedly that I could hardly breathe and that it was so different than my prior two pregnancies. I felt like my stomach was compressing my lungs," she shared. "After my water broke, I felt like I could take a full breath for the first time in months. It was INSTANT, the relief!"
She added that when the baby was born, he wasn't huge at all. He was actually not even her biggest baby.
"I had normal fluid with my girls, but with him, I had excessive amounts. He weighed seven pounds and eight ounces, which was smaller than my second child. I assumed he was going to be much bigger, but it was just amniotic fluid," she explained.
Her video went crazy viral.
People were totally shocked by what they saw, and a lot of folks worried for the baby.
Like this person who wrote, "ok but AFTER your water broke your stomach low key looks kinds scary. like it's just all baby 😬."
And this one: "The outline of the baby after the water breaks is creeping me out. Like is it okay?"
But Boazman is not alone; it's happened to other moms, too.
"Yessss me!!!! I literally dropped 20lb instantly from birth. Between my waters, blood, and the baby. It was wild," someone commented.
And there was this incredible story: "My doctor broke my water while I was on the bed which had a scale. I lost 25lbs of amniotic fluid. My team was shocked and said they'd never seen so much before."
Thankfully, everything was fine.
Some asked if Boazman ever received a diagnosis of polyhydramnios, which the Mayo Clinic defines as "the buildup of increased amniotic fluid — the fluid that surrounds the baby in the uterus during pregnancy. Polyhydramnios happens in about 1% to 2% of pregnancies."
The mom said she never officially received a diagnosis, but there was excess fluid during her ultrasound. Even so, her son was born perfectly healthy, and his life is great.
"I was shocked because I thought I was going to have a 9, 10-pounder, but he wasn't," the mom said.