I Thought My Baby Was Huge but My Water Broke & I Realized it Was Just 'Buckets' of Fluid

She told Buzzfeed that this was her first boy pregnancy, and it was totally different from the pregnancies with her daughters. She was uncomfortable pretty early on.

"From about 16 weeks pregnant and on, I told my husband repeatedly that I could hardly breathe and that it was so different than my prior two pregnancies. I felt like my stomach was compressing my lungs," she shared. "After my water broke, I felt like I could take a full breath for the first time in months. It was INSTANT, the relief!"

She added that when the baby was born, he wasn't huge at all. He was actually not even her biggest baby.

"I had normal fluid with my girls, but with him, I had excessive amounts. He weighed seven pounds and eight ounces, which was smaller than my second child. I assumed he was going to be much bigger, but it was just amniotic fluid," she explained.