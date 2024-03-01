Heather Chaet

Yeah, I hate bios. I've started this bio about 23 times, and that's about as many former lives I've had (Air Force brat, actress, stand-up comedienne, Saks Fifth Avenue perfume chick, editor on Wall Street to name a few). I sometimes think my former life list (and I love lists) would make Shirley MacLaine a little jealous. Current life includes writing, mommying, wife-ing and living in NYC. Constants throughout former lives and current lives (a literal reference as well as nod to Lost): jazz, TV, and McDs French fries.