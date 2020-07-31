8 Must-Haves for Every Easter Egg Hunt

We're hopping with excitement over here — Easter is just a couple of weeks away. What does that mean? Well, it is the best excuse other than Halloween to eat loads of candy and chocolate and to spend a few days off enjoying family time.

Ah, Easter ... time to break out your pretty party dress, dye some eggs, and throw your annual Easter Egg Hunt. Here are some must-haves for every Easter egg hunt, big or small.

