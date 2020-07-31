8 Must-Haves for Every Easter Egg Hunt
We're hopping with excitement over here — Easter is just a couple of weeks away. What does that mean? Well, it is the best excuse other than Halloween to eat loads of candy and chocolate and to spend a few days off enjoying family time.
Ah, Easter ... time to break out your pretty party dress, dye some eggs, and throw your annual Easter Egg Hunt. Here are some must-haves for every Easter egg hunt, big or small.
1. Easter Candy
Jelly beans, chocolate bunnies, really any kind of candy will do as filler for baskets and plastic eggs. These are the classic Easter sweets that we all enjoy.
2. Baskets
Everyone will need something to hold the hidden treasures they've collected. Some guests may bring their own, but it's always good to have a few on hand for those who don't. Small gifts bags from any party store in pastel colors are a great alternative to straw baskets — perfect if you are having a lot of children over for the hunt. Have your kids help decorate them the day before.
3. Dyed Eggs
Of course, this a no-brainer must for any Easter egg hunt. Go grab an old-school egg-dyeing kit from your grocery store, boil some eggs, and have some fun. If you really don't want to deal with the mess, you can always opt for plastic eggs or another alternative like chalk eggs.
4. Games Beyond the Egg Hunt
The hunt only lasts so long, and soon those kiddos are going be on a super sugar high and will need something to do. Try an Easter eggg and spoon race. Drag Twister outside and play it in the yard. Or set up an obstacle course they have to hop through.
5. Eats Beyond the Sweets
Everyone will want to munch on something other than candy. Keep it simple. Make sandwiches filled with cheese, turkey, or avocado, and use egg- or bunny-shaped cookie cutters for a festive twist. For drinks, mimosas are always a good choice, or stir up some cosmos but rename them Bunny-tinis.
7. Indoor Hiding Places
It's always good to scout these out in case of rain — or if you don't have a yard. Our best bets: in mugs in the kitchen, nestled in stuffed animals' hands, in the bathroom sink, in potted plants, in place of a few book on bookshelves, on candlesticks, in the toaster oven.