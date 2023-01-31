Jahaura Wilson is a graduate of Hofstra University with a Master's degree in broadcast journalism. As a freelance writer and journalist with five+ years of experience, she knows how to report the facts and remain impartial. However, being an Afro Latina, she’s opinionated about the things she's most passionate about. Jahaura enjoys writing about food, culture, and the issues that continue to plague Black and brown communities. In her downtime, she loves to cook, watch sports, and almost never passes up on a good Caribbean party. Vamanos!