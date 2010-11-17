K. Emily Bond

The K. stands for Kathryn and I have a blogging alter ego called Díga(Mama), although my son just calls me mom.

I've worked for O, The Oprah Magazine, Ladies' Home Journal, and The Village Voice. I've also written for iVillage, The New York Observer, BUST, NewYorkMag.com, the Huffington Post and a host of other publications in the US and abroad.

Nowadays I'm a mother, writer, entrepreneur, and teacher — a new calling that I picked up when my family and I left NYC in 2009 and moved to Seville, Spain.