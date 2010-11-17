K. Emily Bond

K. Emily Bond

The K. stands for Kathryn and I have a blogging alter ego called Díga(Mama), although my son just calls me mom. 

I've worked for O, The Oprah Magazine, Ladies' Home Journal, and The Village Voice. I've also written for iVillage, The New York Observer, BUST, NewYorkMag.com, the Huffington Post and a host of other publications in the US and abroad.

Nowadays I'm a mother, writer, entrepreneur, and teacher — a new calling that I picked up when my family and I left NYC in 2009 and moved to Seville, Spain.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
PARENTING NEWSBEING A MOMTODDLERS AND PRESCHOOLERS
kid peeing in public
Parenting News

Kids Aren't Dogs; Don't Let Them Pee in Public

Kids Aren't Dogs; Don't Let Them Pee in Public

Kids Aren't Dogs; Don't Let Them Pee in Public

Published Nov 17, 2010
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.