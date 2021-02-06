Lisa Fogarty
Writer
I'm a former newspaper journalist and blogger who used to travel extensively, but hasn't watched a decent in-flight safety demonstration since Obama took office. I've been interviewed on NPR and have harassed countless politicians, fashion designers, and ordinary folk who probably despise reporters now. I live in Brooklyn with my husband and toddler girl, where I've picked up and put down Infinite Jest at least 200,000 times.
Parenting News
Principal Refuses to 'Excuse' Kids for 'Educational Vacation' & Their Dad Tells Her What's What (PHOTO)
Principal Refuses to 'Excuse' Kids for 'Educational Vacation' & Their Dad Tells Her What's What (PHOTO)
Principal Refuses to 'Excuse' Kids for 'Educational Vacation' & Their Dad Tells Her What's What (PHOTO)
Published Apr 27, 2015
Entertainment News
Dakota Johnson's Stepdad Antonio Banderas Reveals Real Reason He Won't See 'Fifty Shades'
Dakota Johnson's Stepdad Antonio Banderas Reveals Real Reason He Won't See 'Fifty Shades'
Dakota Johnson's Stepdad Antonio Banderas Reveals Real Reason He Won't See 'Fifty Shades'
Published Mar 22, 2015