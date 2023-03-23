Mary Hawkins

Mary Hawkins

Deputy Editor

I've been a humor blogger since 2009 -- something I kind of "fell into." My words have been quoted in The New York Times, CNN.com, and a few TV programs have even dared to put me on camera. Before becoming a full-time writer at CafeMom, I dished out celeb gossip for Babble and wrote for CBS CT. I currently reside in the boonies, but long for the city, the coast, or a combination of both. And I'm afraid of butterflies. (Everyone has their thing.)

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
ROYALSCELEBRITIESTVENTERTAINMENT NEWSCELEBRITY MOMSELEMENTARY SCHOOL KIDMOVIESRELATIONSHIPSHOME AND FAMILYPREGNANCYBEING A MOMNEWSGOOD NEWSBEAUTY AND STYLE
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Royals

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Date Nights Sound All Too Familiar

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Date Nights Sound All Too Familiar

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Date Nights Sound All Too Familiar

Published Mar 23, 2023
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.