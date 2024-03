I'm a single mom of twins, therefore, a magician. My work has been featured in various publications and online, and I also wrote a sexy-time book called Hot Sexplay for Your Weekend Away. I'm an Ordained Minister, postpartum doula, and Reiki Master, too -- so I really love love, babies, and spirituality. I also adore naps, 70s vintage, vinyl, subtlety, tacos, and chocolate chip cookies.