15 of the Wildest Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories That Hit Ahead of Cancer Announcement

As an actual princess and one of the more popular members of the British royal family, Kate Middleton is probably used to being a topic of conversation. From her fashion to her parenting to how she's dealt with rumors of William's infidelity , people have loved to talk about her ever since she and Prince William started dating in 2001.

But the current state of Kate Middleton gossip has been on a whole other level in 2024, thanks to the secrecy surrounding her January abdominal surgery and her subsequent disappearance from the public eye. Although most people just hoped she was fine, a truly wild number of conspiracy theories were floating around about what was actually going on with Kate. From plastic surgery to body doubles to a brewing divorce, the speculation heat up quickly. It all ultimately came to a head in mid-March, after a few apparent missteps by the royal family's PR team, and ultimately, Kate ended up issuing a public statement on Instagram, revealing that she has cancer. Along with many others, we're devastated by the news and are hoping for all the best for Kate and her family.

And, we're betting some people who spread the worst rumors about her are feeling pretty awful right now, but some of those theories were actually reasonable possibilities. Read on to find out what the most royal-obsessed people on the internet thought was happening with Kate.

