Emma Stone Shares a Sweet Shout-Out to Daughter Louise in Oscars Acceptance Speech
When Emma Stone won the award for Best Actress at the Academy Awards on Sunday, there was one very important person on her mind. As the celebrity mom gave her acceptance speech for the second Oscar she's won in this category over the course of her career, Emma called out her daughter, Louise, in an adorable way. At nearly 3 years old, Louise might be too little to stay up for the Oscars, but there's no doubt that she will see this sweet moment someday!
More from CafeMom: Kate Middleton Admits to Editing Family Photo After It Was Pulled for Being 'Manipulated'
Emma won the award against some tough competition.
Even though she was up against four other very talented women — Sandra Hüller, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, and Annette Bening — Emma was ultimately awarded Best Actress for her role in Poor Things.
This is the second time Emma has won Best Actress at the Oscars. Her first was for her role in La La Land in 2017.
She thanked her family in her acceptance speech.
That included husband Dave McCary, who was at the awards ceremony to celebrate with her.
"I really just want to thank my family — my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave. I love you so much," she said.
Her daughter got a special mention.
"Most importantly, my daughter, who’s going to be 3 in three days, who has turned our lives technicolor," Emma said. "I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl, so thank you so much."
It was an emotional moment — not just for Emma but also for the fans watching at home.
More from CafeMom: Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Sentenced to Probation in Battery Case
Her shout-out to Louise may have been inspired by a certain song.
Taylor Swift fans didn't miss the fact that her use of the phrase "bigger than the whole sky" may have come from the song of the same name from the singer's album, Midnights. It's not implausible — after all, Taylor and Emma have long been close friends.