The pair, who hit it off super well in the pods then fizzled out quickly after meeting in person and not having much chemistry in real life, broke up amicably and just kind of disappeared from the set of Love is Blind season six.

They didn't even show up to the lakeside party held for the contestants toward the end of the season. At that time, a lot of the people who connected in the pods but hadn't met in person yet, got the chance to see each other, and hash out why they didn't work out. But Brittany and Kenneth were noticeably absent.