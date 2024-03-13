'Love Is Blind' Star Brittany Mills Shares Cryptic Video With Ex Kenneth Gorham
We can't really explain why, but the Netflix reality dating show, Love is Blind, is absolutely addictive. If you're anything like us and anxiously awaiting tonight's season six reunion special — because OMG out of five couples, only one actually tied the knot, and we need to know why ASAP — we have a little hint at the action we might be in store for you.
Love is Blind star Brittany Mills, who got engaged to Kenneth Gorham in the pods, then broke up with him mere days after they moved in together — ending their stint on the show — just dropped a cryptic video of the two of them seemingly hanging out together, and we are shook. Did this apparent mismatch get back together?!
Brittany and Kenneth seemed to completely disappear from the show.
The pair, who hit it off super well in the pods then fizzled out quickly after meeting in person and not having much chemistry in real life, broke up amicably and just kind of disappeared from the set of Love is Blind season six.
They didn't even show up to the lakeside party held for the contestants toward the end of the season. At that time, a lot of the people who connected in the pods but hadn't met in person yet, got the chance to see each other, and hash out why they didn't work out. But Brittany and Kenneth were noticeably absent.
And, we haven't heard much about them since.
Of course, everyone slammed Kenneth for his infamous phone obsession throughout his brief courtship with Brittany and even throughout their actual break up, but then we moved on to more important things.
Would AD and Clay make it down the aisle? Surely Amy and Johnny were going to get married.
That was until a couple of days ago.
Two days before the Love is Blind season six reunion special, Brittany dropped a bomb on all of us obsessed fans. The reality TV star took to TikTok with a video of her and Kenneth appearing to be at one of their home's together, with text reading, "Don't tell anyone." The video caption says, "It's safe with ... 🤭 Stay 10 toes down for the reunion this Wednesday 3/13 to see where we're at."
And, our jaws are still hanging open. That totally seems to insinuate that Kenneth and Brittany got back together.
Hopefully, we'll get all the juicy details real soon.
We were not expecting as much drama from this Love is Blind couple as we got right from Day 1, and now, we can't wait to find out if their story continued off camera, whether it was just for a short time or they're actually still together.
We do think they make a pretty cute couple. Well, at least whenever Kenneth puts his phone down for a minute.