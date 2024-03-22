Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Sues Grandma Katherine Over $55 Million in Estate Funds
Family drama can get complicated, especially when money is involved. Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is taking his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, to court. Bigi doesn’t want to use money from his father’s estate to fund his grandmother’s legal bills in an appeal because he claims that she has more than enough money of her own to handle any legal fees she may owe.
Bigi shares the money in his father’s estate with his two older siblings, brother Prince Michael and sister Paris, and doesn’t think that they should be giving their money to their grandmother, who is fighting a legal battle that he doesn’t think she’ll win.
More from CafeMom: 15 Celebrities Who Lost All Their Money
He wants to keep his money in the bank.
TMZ reported that 22-year-old Bigi filed to block Katherine Jackson from using Michael Jackson’s estate to fund an ongoing legal battle. They didn’t explicitly state what the legal battle is about, but it could have something to do with the estate’s $600 million sale of almost half of Michael's music catalog to Sony Music.
Bigi doesn't think fighting the suit is a good idea.
Originally, Bigi teamed up with his grandmother to stand up to the executors of Michael’s estate, but this month a judge sided with the executors, allowing them to use Michael’s money for the deal. Since the announcement was made, Katherine decided that she wants to fight and appeal the decision, but Bigi thinks she will lose and chose to be done.
Katherine has more money than she's letting on.
Katherine wants to use the estate’s money to cover the legal fees that will come with the appeal, but Bigi isn’t having it and said his grandma can use her own money if she wants to fight. In a new court filing, the estate claims that Katherine has gotten millions since MJ died in 2009 — somewhere in the range of $55 million. If that’s true, then she’s good to cover her bills.
More from CafeMom: Paris Jackson Broke Her Silence On The 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary
She is living quite the life.
According to TMZ, Katherine receives a $160,000 allowance monthly, accumulating to approximately $33 million. The documents also allege that the estate has given her more than $15 million to buy and renovate a new house and also provide her with a private gardener, chef, transportation, and security.
Bigi thinks it's 'unfair' for his grandma to ask to use his money.
In the documents, Bigi explained that because of all the money Katherine gets from the estate, she clearly has enough money to cover any legal fees. He is willing to allow her to use estate money to cover pre-appeal fees, but as far as anything she wants to do on her own, he feels that it would be "unfair" to ask him and his siblings to pay for something she’s pursuing on her own.
A judge has yet to rule on the request.