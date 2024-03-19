North West Gives Her First-Ever On-Camera Interview Ahead of Debut Album
10-year-old North West now seems to be all grown up, having given what’s believed to be her first-ever on-camera interview after announcing her debut album.
The preteen — best known for being the eldest child of reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West — appeared on Rolling Loud California’s livestream following a performance at the festival Friday night with her controversial father.
Donning a massive fur hat and a shirt promoting her dad’s new 'Vultures' album, North was asked by 13-year-old Brooklyn-based influencer Jazlyn about her own upcoming project, which she revealed last weekend.
“It’s gonna be great,” North said of “Elementary School Dropout,” a nod to her dad’s Grammy-winning 2004 debut, “The College Dropout.”
Asked when the album will be released, North said she didn’t know, though she did tease it could feature a collaboration with her dad.
'Maybe! We don’t know yet!' she said coyly, demonstrating that her famous family’s media training has already kicked in.
Earlier in March, at a listening party for “Vultures,” North excitedly announced to the crowd that she’s been working on an album of her own.
She gave fans a sneak peek at her talents last month ...
... when she made her rapping debut on “Vultures” track “Talking,” for which she also appears in the music video.
-Jami Ganz
