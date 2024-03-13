Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Photographer Shuts Down Maternity Shoot Editing Rumors
Just about everyone seems to be talking about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail, and that includes the British tabloid media. Over the weekend, Kensington Palace released what was to be the first picture of the Princess of Wales since her abdominal surgery and subsequent public absence. After multiple issues were found in the image, major news agencies decided to stop using the photo, which prompted Kate to apologize. As a result, multiple outlets are looking for editing errors in other royal photographs, and unfortunately, one photographer has found his reputation on the line in the process.
More from CafeMom: Meghan Markle Wins Defamation Lawsuit Filed by Half Sister Samantha Markle in 2022
Photographer Misan Harriman was accused of editing a photo he took of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Misan was the one who snapped the photo that served as Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement when they were expecting their second child, Lilibet. Since the COVID pandemic was in full swing, the photos were taken remotely. And now, Misan is facing allegations that a good bit of editing was required to make the photo look as good as it does.
He wasn't about to take the rumors lying down, though. Misan turned to social media to clear up any misconceptions about what he did or didn’t do to the photo. He shared the original version of the picture before he changed it to black and white, along with the original file details.
"The original Jpeg without the black and White grade, I expect a full apology and retraction from @dailymail @telegraph. No trees or meadows were moved or swapped, this is the image straight out of camera. Also that is a Jacaranda Tree, not a willow tree," he captioned the post.
The British tabloids tried to come for him.
This week, multiple outlets including the Daily Mail reported that Misan admitted to photoshopping the image in a 2022 interview on the Private Passions podcast. It is worth noting that after seeing his new social media posts on the subject, the Daily Mail did edit its article to reflect the statement made.
More from CafeMom: Kate Middleton Finally Spotted Out In Public for the First Time Since Her Hospitalization
He made it clear that the podcast interviewer had an agenda.
On the podcast episode in question, Misan explained that he took the picture remotely with an iPad.
"They weren't actually under a willow tree, but they were lying outside in a meadow, weren't they, Harry and Meghan, when you took the photograph of them?" host Michael Berkeley asked.
"Yeah, they were lost in their love at home in their garden, comfortable, celebrating new joy, new life, the fortitude of hoping for life in life after such loss that they went through with the miscarriage," Misan replied.
Misan made sure people knew the truth.
In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, the photographer clarified his statements, explaining that he was trying to get away from "leading questions" about the couple, calling the idea of him manipulating their photo "crazy."
"To see an article saying, as fact, that I did what I did not do is extraordinary to me, and then to try to merge it with this current news cycle of what's happening is tragic to see," he said.
People praised him for standing up for himself.
"Looks like they learned the hard way to leave Meghan and Harry out of it," one person commented on Instagram. "I hate that you had to defend your work and integrity. Thanks for speaking up, as always, Misan!"
"Fancy turning a mundane controversy about Kate into a story about Meghan," another Instagram user wrote. "They are the absolute pits."
One person tweeted: "Misan, both images are beautiful! Your photo captured the essence of happiness and love in that moment. I'm sorry this is happening, and I hope these tabloids retract and are held accountable."
Check out our Meghan Markle page for all the latest news about Meghan, Prince Harry, and their growing family.