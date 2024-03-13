Misan was the one who snapped the photo that served as Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement when they were expecting their second child, Lilibet. Since the COVID pandemic was in full swing, the photos were taken remotely. And now, Misan is facing allegations that a good bit of editing was required to make the photo look as good as it does.

He wasn't about to take the rumors lying down, though. Misan turned to social media to clear up any misconceptions about what he did or didn’t do to the photo. He shared the original version of the picture before he changed it to black and white, along with the original file details.

"The original Jpeg without the black and White grade, I expect a full apology and retraction from @dailymail @telegraph. No trees or meadows were moved or swapped, this is the image straight out of camera. Also that is a Jacaranda Tree, not a willow tree," he captioned the post.