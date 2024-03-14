Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Now Available To Stream on Disney+
Calling all Swifites who couldn’t make it to the "Eras Tour," the concert movie is streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.
The rendition of the movie on Disney+ will showcase Taylor Swift’s version of “Cardigan,” along with four extra acoustic tracks. Leading up to Thursday’s release on ABC’s Good Morning America (which is also under Disney ownership), Swift will release the titles of the four new acoustic performances. As of now, it’s been revealed that two of these new acoustic tracks are “Maroon” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the 'Eras Tour' movie and how to watch it at home.
When will the “Eras Tour” movie be on Disney+?
The movie concert is coming out on Thursday, March 14, at 9 p.m. ET.
How do I stream “the “Eras Tour” movie for free?
The movie has been available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $19.89. However, Swift fans will only need a Disney+ subscription. Disney Plus starts at $8 per month.
A standard Disney+ subscription, which includes ads, is priced at $7.99 per month, while a premium subscription without ads costs $13.99 per month. Additionally, the streaming service offers several bundle options with Hulu and ESPN+ that can be explored further on its website.
What is Disney+?
Disney+ will be the exclusive home for lots of Disney content, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 21st Century Fox, plus a wide variety of movies and TV shows from the so-called Disney vault.
Like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and other streaming services, it’s not available through any satellite or cable TV subscriptions. The direct-to-consumer platform requires a separate subscription at a monthly or annual fee.
Here's how to get Disney+.
Simply go to disneyplus.com to sign up for Disney+ and you’ll be able to watch on any compatible device, including Roku, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, web browsers, and smartphones and tablets via Android and iOS. (The app is free to download, but you’ll need to pay for a subscription to use it.)
Once you get Disney+, you can download any show or movie to a device to watch without Wi-Fi — perfect for a road trip with the family, allowing kids to watch on a Kindle, iPad, or similar device in the car.
Up to four devices can simultaneously watch Disney+ on the same account, and seven users can be associated with the account.
-by Yzzy Liwanag
