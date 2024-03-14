Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Now Available To Stream on Disney+

When will the “Eras Tour” movie be on Disney+?

The movie concert is coming out on Thursday, March 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

How do I stream “the “Eras Tour” movie for free?

The movie has been available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $19.89. However, Swift fans will only need a Disney+ subscription. Disney Plus starts at $8 per month.

A standard Disney+ subscription, which includes ads, is priced at $7.99 per month, while a premium subscription without ads costs $13.99 per month. Additionally, the streaming service offers several bundle options with Hulu and ESPN+ that can be explored further on its website.