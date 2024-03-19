7-Year-Old Has Both Feet & Hand Amputated After Contracting Mysterious Disease

Her teacher, Emma Chandler, started a GoFundMe account to help raise money for the mounting medical expenses. The teacher wrote that she was able to visit her precious student, who appeared so happy to see her.

"She was excited when we got there and we showed her the cards her classmates had made for her and her eyes lit up. She still cannot talk since she has the ventilator in, but was blowing kisses and nodding her head. Her nurses washed her hair and put it into two cute little braids with pink bows, which are Victoria's favorite. We are SO grateful for how her nurses have been loving her so well," she wrote on the page.

The GoFundMe has brought in more than $29,000 of a $100,000 goal thus far, with kind words abounding.

One donor wrote, "Our 5YO recently had a similar battle with septic group a strep pneumonia, last month. We can relate with the family. Sending you all our healing thoughts and prayers from MA."

Others sent prayers.

"Keeping your family in our prayers," a comment reads.

"Victoria is one of my students. Praying for her and her family every day," another person wrote.

More from CafeMom: A 12-Year-Old Boy Lost His Leg but Saved His Family After Mom Had a Seizure While Driving