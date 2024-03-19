7-Year-Old Has Both Feet & Hand Amputated After Contracting Mysterious Disease
An Arizona second grader is fighting for her life after contracting a bacteria that led to amputation. Victoria Pasten-Morales, 7, became ill with a fever and vomiting on February 29, 2024, but her condition worsened rapidly, and she was admitted to Phoenix Children's Hospital. Doctors eventually diagnosed Victoria with a group A Streptococcus infection.
As the infection spread throughout Victoria's body, it attacked her limbs, and the young girl reportedly had to have both feet and her right hand amputated. Her family told Fox 10 the illness came on so suddenly and they had no idea how quickly their life would change.
Victoria's illness progressed quickly.
Obdulia Morales, the girl's mother, told Fox 10 that Victoria became seriously ill less than 12 hours later. It seemingly came out of nowhere, and suddenly, Victoria's health declined rapidly. "Her lips and hands started turning blue," she said.
The family took her to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a strep infection.
Doctors aren't sure where Victoria contracted the bacteria.
How she got sick is unclear, but the bacteria devastated the young girl. She lost both feet and a hand to amputation and has had a total of eight surgeries, her mother said. She is also on a ventilator because of an infection in her lungs and kidneys.
"It's not going to be easy for her. It's going to be hard but, she's strong. She's a warrior," Morales admitted.
The family is devastated.
Their young, vivacious daughter is now fighting for her life. Victoria's parents urges other parents to take their children's symptoms seriously.
"Diseases come unexpectedly. From morning to night, everything can change in just one second," father Victor Pasten said.
Victoria's school community wanted to help.
Her teacher, Emma Chandler, started a GoFundMe account to help raise money for the mounting medical expenses. The teacher wrote that she was able to visit her precious student, who appeared so happy to see her.
"She was excited when we got there and we showed her the cards her classmates had made for her and her eyes lit up. She still cannot talk since she has the ventilator in, but was blowing kisses and nodding her head. Her nurses washed her hair and put it into two cute little braids with pink bows, which are Victoria's favorite. We are SO grateful for how her nurses have been loving her so well," she wrote on the page.
The GoFundMe has brought in more than $29,000 of a $100,000 goal thus far, with kind words abounding.
One donor wrote, "Our 5YO recently had a similar battle with septic group a strep pneumonia, last month. We can relate with the family. Sending you all our healing thoughts and prayers from MA."
Others sent prayers.
"Keeping your family in our prayers," a comment reads.
"Victoria is one of my students. Praying for her and her family every day," another person wrote.
Group A Strep infections vary.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Strep A infections can be mild, with symptoms like a sore throat, to severe, such as in Victoria’s case.
The CDC recommends taking precautions to prevent infections. “The best way to protect yourself from group A strep infection is to practice good hygiene, like washing your hands often,” the organization suggests on its website.