12-Year-Old Boy Engrossed in His Phone Doesn't Notice as Giant Leopard Walks Right By Him
It's not every day that people find themselves face-to-face with an apex predator. It's even more rare that such a dangerous encounter results in a happy ending. Recently, a video of a young boy reacting to a wild leopard coming within feet of where he was sitting has gone viral — and for a valid reason.
Many adults in a similar situation might panic, stressing out the animal and potentially prompting a deadly attack. But a 12-year-old from India not only stayed calm, but also expertly took control of the situation. In doing so, he saved his own life.
More from CafeMom: 7-Year-Old Comes Face-to-Face With Black Bear While Riding His Scooter
The boy was engrossed in his screen when the incident happened.
The boy was at a wedding hall with his father in Nashik, India, ABC7 News reported. Security video shows the dad walk out of the room as his son remained on a bench near the front door. The boy was facing a window while playing on a device.
Suddenly, a leopard casually strolled into the building.
As the boy sat alone on the bench, he was unaware he was about to receive a deadly visitor. A leopard appeared in the video walking outside, near the building, before turning and walking through the door. The leopard then walked right next to the bench without noticing the boy.
More from CafeMom: 8-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Cougar at National Park Survives
The boy remained calm and then swiftly took action.
When the boy spotted the big cat, he remained calm. The boy watched it move farther away before standing up and swiftly exiting the building. Importantly, he closed the door behind him, trapping the wild animal inside.
Authorities safely removed the leopard.
At the end of the nail-biting clip, authorities responded to the situation. They carried shields as they entered the building and then dragged out the sedated leopard. According to local authorities, the leopard was a 5-year-old male that was tranquilized and safely removed, ABC7 News reported.
More from CafeMom: Family Attacked by a 350-Pound Bear While Camping in the Great Smoky Mountains
People are praising the boy for remaining cool as a cat under pressure.
In the comments on a YouTube video of the news report, viewers reacted to the 12-year-old's smart response.
One person wrote: "This young boy caught a leopard alive and without injury to him or the animal. Incredible."
Another YouTube user commented: "OMG, I’m a full blown adult and I don’t know if I would have reacted as calm as this young boy!! Bravo young man! I applaud 👏🏻 your bravery and steadfast calmness. I’m thoroughly impressed."
Meanwhile, yet another person declared, "Dang! That kid has guts and smarts."