12-Year-Old Boy Spends the Night in Target After Running Away From Home

When a child goes missing , regardless of the age, it's a parent's worst nightmare come true. Sometimes, foul play is involved and the result is tragic. Other times, a tween or teen will voluntarily disappear for a few days but then return home unscathed after caregivers report them to the police as missing. This is the best-case scenario.

Thankfully, in the recent case of a missing 12-year-old boy from Ohio, he was located safe and returned to his family. Where the boy was found, however, is making headlines. The runaway tween reportedly spent the night at a Target store, and employees discovered him the following morning.

