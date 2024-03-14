Mom Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Sell Her Toddler For $500 Before Abandoning Her
A parent is supposed to love, support, and protect their children above all else, and typically, moms and dads do their best to make that happen. But child neglect and abuse are more prevalent than most people would like to think. In one recent case, a mom allegedly attempted to sell her daughter before leaving her with a stranger.
In early March, a Florida woman was arrested after allegedly soliciting the sale of her 18-month-old daughter. She now faces a slew of charges related to abuse, neglect, and abandonment of a child. But it's the details of the case that make it even more heartbreaking.
Woods and her 18-month-old daughter were observed loitering near businesses in Palatka, Florida.
Jessica Woods, 33, of Palatka, Florida, was seen hanging around near businesses with her 18-month-old daughter in early March, according to a news release from the Palatka Police Department. An H&R Block employee recognized Woods, as she had been spotted often in the area. The anonymous employee said they observed her using the financial service company's restroom to change the 18-month-old's diapers, according to a probable cause affidavit, per the Daily Mail.
The H&R Block employee offered to help, but Woods offered to sell her daughter for $500 instead.
On March 5, the financial services company employee allegedly found Woods sleeping on an exterior air conditioning unit; her daughter was inside a shopping cart without any blankets. The employee offered to help by purchasing items for them, but Woods allegedly demanded money. That's when she reportedly made the heartbreaking proposition.
"Woods told the citizen she did not need anything but offered to sell the child to the citizen for $500.00," the police department's news release noted. "When the citizen refused to purchase the child, Woods walked away, leaving her daughter behind."
The child is now in foster care.
When Woods did not return for her daughter, the employee brought the 18-month-old inside the office to clean her up. The employee called the police, and officers cared for the child until the Department of Children and Families took custody of her, according to the probable cause affidavit. Currently, the girl is in foster care.
On March 7, police arrested Woods.
It wasn't until March 7 that police located and arrested Woods. She is currently being held at Putnam County Jail with a bond of $255,000, according to jail records obtained by the New York Post. Woods has been charged with six felonies, including selling or surrendering a minor for money or property, unlawful desertion of a child, aggravated child abuse, and three counts of abuse of child without great bodily harm.
The community reacted on social media.
In the comments of the Palatka Police Department's Facebook post sharing the news release, local citizens chimed in on the mother's actions.
One person wrote: "That poor baby. It’s a sad sad world we live in and unfortunately this happens more often than not. I pray that baby finds a loving home."
Another Facebook user commented: "Mental health issues 😪 not being addressed or drug addiction not being addressed. Her act is unacceptable, but without changes in her lifestyle she will go to prison. Will she be treated 🤔 or not? Extremely sad 😔 situation 😢 either way."
"Praying for this mother and especially that baby," someone else shared.
If you suspect child abuse, you can call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 (1-800-4-A-Child) or go to Childhelp.org. The hotline is available 24/7.