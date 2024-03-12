Her uncle, Easton Gregory, began a fundraiser on behalf of her father, Amar Blanton. He said the father is heartbroken and that any donations will help him with final expenses for his daughter.

“I do not want him to have to worry about anything other than his beautiful son and healing his heart. Amar is an amazing and loving father who works really hard so his children can thrive," the fundraiser reads. "Please donate to help this young family have the time they need to heal. If you are unable to donate please help by sharing this post. And if nothing else, please pray for healing and health for this family.”

It has brought in donations of more than $12,000 thus far.

