In the video, raw footage of the baby's medical emergency played out as text captions narrating what happened. "This mother, waiting in the parent pickup line, realized her baby, in the backseat, wasn't breathing," it explained. "Once getting the baby out of the car she frantically started calling for help."

The captions continued: "Our SRP Deputy Weaver heard the woman calling for help and ran over. He performed back thrusts and chest compressions, which ended up saving the baby's life. We are so thankful for Deputy Weaver and all of SROs who protect our kids daily."

