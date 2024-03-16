School Resource Officer Rescues Baby Not Breathing At School Drop-Off: Video
Medical emergencies involving young children can be some of the toughest for first responders to handle. Not only is that child's life depending on them, but oftentimes, there is the added stress of frantic caregivers. However, a school resources officer was able to remain calm and collected during a scary choking incident — and he became a hero in the process.
A Florida resource officer named Deputy William Weaver quickly responded to the sounds of a distressed mother during school drop-off. His intervention ultimately saved a baby girl named Cheyanne. And the whole terrifying ordeal was caught on camera.
More from CafeMom: Heroic Bus Driver Springs Into Action & Saves 7-Year-Old From Choking on a Quarter
The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared video footage of the scary choking incident via social media.
In February, the Lee County Sheriff's Office posted video footage via TikTok from Deputy Weaver's heroic rescue. "LSO is so happy that thanks to Deputy Weaver the baby is okay," the caption read. As of writing, the video has been viewed more than 821,000 times and has attracted over 38,000 likes.
The mom realized her baby girl wasn't breathing in the school pickup line —and Deputy Weaver jumped into action.
In the video, raw footage of the baby's medical emergency played out as text captions narrating what happened. "This mother, waiting in the parent pickup line, realized her baby, in the backseat, wasn't breathing," it explained. "Once getting the baby out of the car she frantically started calling for help."
The captions continued: "Our SRP Deputy Weaver heard the woman calling for help and ran over. He performed back thrusts and chest compressions, which ended up saving the baby's life. We are so thankful for Deputy Weaver and all of SROs who protect our kids daily."
More from CafeMom: 'Gained a Girl, Almost Lost a Boy': Baby Gender Reveal Goes Horribly Wrong
Deputy Weaver also detailed those harrowing moments.
During an exclusive interview with People, Deputy Weaver explained the situation in further detail. "The infant had mucus lodged in her throat," he told the publication. "It only took a few seconds to clear what was blocking her airway. I will never forget the look in the mother’s eyes, she went from a state of panic to tears of happiness. It made me feel incredible."
TikTok users declared the school resource officer a hero.
In the comments, TikTok users hailed the resource officer as a hero. One person wrote, "Superheroes don't always wear capes! Bravo to deputy Weaver!"
Another TikToker commented, “Ohh my heart!!! Thank you sir hope momma and baby are ok."
Meanwhile, someone else declared, “Wow! Goosebumps. A hero.”
More from CafeMom: Scarred' Mortician Mom Dishes on the Deadly Snacks Her Kids Are Never Ever Allowed To Eat
He credits his U.S. Air Force medical training for the save.
In his interview with People, Deputy Weaver credited his medical experience from the four years he spent serving in the U.S. Air Force. "My training and instincts kicked in and the care came naturally," he said. "I’m a calm person when it comes to intense situations like these."
The school resource officer also noted that he still sees the mother when she drops her older daughter off for school. Sometimes, he has the opportunity to speak with her and Cheyanne.
"On occasion, she will bring Cheyanne in to say hello and I’m able to hold her," he explained. Cheyanne’s sister is also enrolled in the school I cover, so I see her every morning at drop-off and she gives me the biggest hug!"