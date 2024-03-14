According to the report, the population in the United States is aging rapidly, and the need for elder care is on the rise. The report states that the US has never been older, and people 65 and older account for 22% of the population, which is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade. That means many seniors will need additional care, and women will likely be the ones looking after them. If you're a Sandwich mom — a mother who is still raising her kids but now faced with caring for aging parents — you're likely already well aware.

"Perhaps not surprisingly, women shoulder a disproportionate share of unpaid care responsibilities but also play an outsized role in providing paid care. As the population rapidly ages, it won't be able to do so gracefully without her," the report notes.