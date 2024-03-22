Former 'Teacher of the Month' Fired Over Rap Career; Films Music Video With Students
Today, it is very common to see people working multiple jobs. Some do it for survival, and others do it to feed a passion; sometimes, it is both. We frequently see stories about teachers who are fired from their school jobs because of a side hustle that reportedly doesn't align with school values. Many teachers will tell you their salaries aren't enough and they have to find other sources of income.
A teacher from Detroit claims her school fired her because she spends her free time moonlighting as a rapper. Domonique Brown, who uses the stage name Drippin Honey, began teaching at Taylor Preparatory High School in August but alleges the school fired her in February because of her rap career. The teacher filmed a music video with students on her last day, and it has gone viral. She told WDBJ7 she plans to take legal action.
A parent reportedly contacted the school.
Brown told WDBJ7 she was turned in to the administration because she dreamed of being a rap artist.
"The first meeting that I had with the principal and the dean, they had told me that the parent wished to stay anonymous and she felt as if she didn't like my rap career, and that I was a bad influence on the kids because I rap," she said.
She met with the administration twice around Thanksgiving and was allegedly faced with an ultimatum.
"My mind and my heart were telling me two things," Brown said. "I couldn't see myself giving up my other passion just because somebody didn't like it, and they say erase all your content. That was the ultimatum. Erase all your content. I was like, 'Respectfully, I can't do that.'"
Her music isn't necessarily meant for kids' ears.
Brown explained that her music does contain profanity, but it does not affect her ability to teach her students and to enhance their educational experience.
"The meetings was so one sided to where they only told me what somebody didn't like," Brown said. "They didn't tell me, as if, 'You did this wrong. You did that wrong.' So, that's why I also, in my behalf, 'Well, send me what am I doing wrong in writing."
Despite the controversy, she was voted teacher of the month in December.
Her students apparently love her.
Christina Lyn Lackley-Bah' is the parent of one of Brown's former students. She organized a petition in support of the teacher and got 200 signatures on it.
"As a parent, we long for teachers who support our children and who inspire them, and she was one of those teachers," Lackley-Bah said. "So, really, truly disappointed."
She added that although she's seen the videos, she wasn't concerned.
"For me, it doesn't matter what you do outside of the education structure," Lackley-Bah added. "Once you leave that particular building and you go on with life, you do whatever you do."
The teacher seemingly got the last laugh.
Brown filmed a video with her students that has been viewed 36,000 times on YouTube alone. It also has been successful on her Instagram page. The students in the video appear happy to be with a teacher they love.
The comment section supported the former teacher.
One person wrote, "Showing our youth that they can have a 'good' job while pursuing a passion and getting fired is sad. We're our own worst enemy."
She also had the support of teachers.
"I'm a former teacher that is pursuing a music career. I say to you, 'Go for it!' This might be the thing that propels you forward!" another comment reads.
Parents supported her, too.
"I wouldn't mind you teaching my daughter. One of her teachers had her doing poetry, and she came home with a Biggie song. She proceeded to steal my t-shirts, etc with Biggie on them. I was impressed," someone commented.
The district isn't saying much.
A statement from the school district obtained by Fox 2 Detroit reads in part, "Student well-being remains at the forefront of everything we do, and we will continue fostering a distraction-free teaching and learning environment focused on student success."
"Music is part of the culture," the rapper told Fox 2 Detroit. "We're from Motown, this is what we do. So it's not like it's unheard of, it's the culture. When you look like me, you just understand it a little bit ... better."
She plans to seek legal counsel.