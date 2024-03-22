Former 'Teacher of the Month' Fired Over Rap Career; Films Music Video With Students

Brown told WDBJ7 she was turned in to the administration because she dreamed of being a rap artist.

"The first meeting that I had with the principal and the dean, they had told me that the parent wished to stay anonymous and she felt as if she didn't like my rap career, and that I was a bad influence on the kids because I rap," she said.

She met with the administration twice around Thanksgiving and was allegedly faced with an ultimatum.

"My mind and my heart were telling me two things," Brown said. "I couldn't see myself giving up my other passion just because somebody didn't like it, and they say erase all your content. That was the ultimatum. Erase all your content. I was like, 'Respectfully, I can't do that.'"