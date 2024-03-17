Whether it is neglect, abuse or child endangerment, crimes involving children are some of the most disturbing. But when unspeakable acts happen at the hands of parents, it can almost be too much to bear. Such is the case of a 5-year-old boy whose body was discovered stuffed in a suitcase in a densely wooded area.

Nearly two years after the body of Cairo Jordan was found in Indiana, his mother was arrested. Dejaune Anderson was apprehended more than 2,000 miles away on the West Coast. Let's take a closer look at the details surrounding this tragic case.

