A terrified mother in Oklahoma took to social media on March 19, pleading for help finding her young daughter. Angela McDaniel claims her ex-husband, 53-year-old Bradley Brooks, physically assaulted her current husband, Justin McDaniel, when he tried to pick up their 9-year-old daughter, Kenzie, from Brooks' home on March 17. According to McDaniel, Brooks was intoxicated at the time, violating a court order, and when she demanded he take a drug test and return Kenzie to her, he went silent.

McDaniel, who posts on TikTok as @mcdaniellife, shared her story in a series of videos and implored anyone with information to help bring the little girl home.

