The comment section was not impressed by this grown man’s behavior, and they went after him.

If he can make a baby, he can make dinner, according to this person who wrote, “Bryce is old enough to get a girl pregnant he’s old enough to make his own food!”

So many people agreed.

“It’s the fact that he wants your mom to take care of him too instead of stepping up 😭😭," another comment reads.

The commenters didn't get his logic.

“'I starve all day, everyday. While YOUR mom brings you what YOU want. Is that fair to ME? 🥺' like bruh. Ur a grown man, get ur own food 😂😂,” someone else wrote.

“Ummm what? Tell his lazy a self to go to the dang store and get himself some food. Good god man. Tell him to go talk to his mother because you’re not her. 🙄,” another person commented.