My Abusive Partner Berated Me Because He Was 'Starving' When I Had Awful Morning Sickness
Although the end result is worth it, the journey toward welcoming a baby into this world can be challenging. Pregnancy isn’t always rainbows and roses, and a lot of moms have a difficult time with a myriad of symptoms, including morning sickness, which can make eating even the simplest foods a difficult task. When you have a supportive partner to help during these tough times, it can make the hard days less stressful, but if not, it can really put a strain on your well-being.
A mom-to-be shared a shocking video of her partner allegedly verbally abusing her while she was pregnant because he felt like his needs weren’t being properly addressed. TikToker Genni Fields, who posts on the app as @gennywenny99, had no idea her video would strike a chord with so many and rack up 10.5 million views. The man is now her ex, but what he said will likely stick with her forever.
Fields felt pretty terrible.
Text on the video explains that Fields was suffering from fairly awful morning sickness, and when she finally felt good enough to eat, her mom would bring her things she craved. This appeared to be a loving gesture to us, and thousands of people in the comment section. But her partner, Bryce, seemingly felt slighted.
He berates her and says, “I am tired of literally starving day in and day out. I’m pretty sure I weigh 140 pounds by now.”
Fields, who appears both physically and emotionally exhausted, just takes it.
This guy reminds us of someone else.
The way Bryce berates his partner is reminiscent of Allan Kassenhoff, who famously verbally attacked his wife, who later died by suicide amid a battle with cancer. The partner makes this all about him.
He tells her, “I starve all day, every day, while your mom brings you the things that you want. Tell me, is that fair to me?”
Fields clap back and says that she never knows if her mother is planning to bring her food. The partner then demands that no food come into the house unless there is enough for him. And, yes, he's serious.
No one felt as sorry for him as he felt for himself.
The comment section was not impressed by this grown man’s behavior, and they went after him.
If he can make a baby, he can make dinner, according to this person who wrote, “Bryce is old enough to get a girl pregnant he’s old enough to make his own food!”
So many people agreed.
“It’s the fact that he wants your mom to take care of him too instead of stepping up 😭😭," another comment reads.
The commenters didn't get his logic.
“'I starve all day, everyday. While YOUR mom brings you what YOU want. Is that fair to ME? 🥺' like bruh. Ur a grown man, get ur own food 😂😂,” someone else wrote.
“Ummm what? Tell his lazy a self to go to the dang store and get himself some food. Good god man. Tell him to go talk to his mother because you’re not her. 🙄,” another person commented.
And sadly, he isn’t one of a kind.
Many women have felt this kind of pain in a past relationship.
Like this person who wrote, “I was going through this and this type of man wants a mother not a gf or wife it’s not your responsibility to constantly feed a grown man because his hungry sending love 💕”
There was a lot of pressure on Fields to get out of the relationship.
“Leave him! It won’t get better. You deserve to get what you crave! You deserve a partner to treat you well! 😢❤️," someone else shared.
And this person agreed, commenting, “I hope you are away or got away from him.. he no no no honey. If you’re not out get out as fast and safe as you can.”
Thankfully, this relationship is over.
Fields posted several updates with a bit of backstory and confirmed that she and Bryce are no longer together and she actually has a restraining order against him. She also carries a Taser, so if he gets close, he’ll be “zappy zapped.”
The comment section was thrilled to see Fields and her mom together and to know that Bryce is gone.
“I’m glad you’re with your Mom and you’re safe. Sending prayers that you will always remain strong and do whatever is best for you and your child(ren). 🙏🏽🙏,” one comment reads.