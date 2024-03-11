Mom Claims She Had To Travel Soaked in Breast Milk After Delta Made Her Check Her Pump
Breastfeeding and pumping are a labor of love for millions of women daily. It isn't always an easy task, but many women will endure pain, sleeplessness, and spontaneous letdown to provide this liquid gold for their babies. When a nursing mother travels, she often will bring a breast pump so she can continue her breastfeeding journey even if her baby isn't with her. This may mean pumping in a car, train, or plane, but many moms say it is worth it.
New mom Erika Geraghty breastfeeds her son and planned to pump for him on a recent Delta Airlines flight. According to a lawsuit, however, the airline would not let her on the flight with both her breast pump and a separate bag with pumped milk, so she was forced to check the pump. She says the airline left her with a "draconian dilemma," and she wants them to pay.
The mother planned to be reunited with her baby in California.
According to court documents obtained by People, Geraghty alleges Delta Airlines would not allow her to bring a bag of pumped milk and breast pump onto the plane as they were considered two separate carry-on items. She claims the airlines told her she had to discard one of the bags before boarding her four-hour flight to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, where she and her newborn son were to be reunited.
The suit claims Delta presented the mother with a "draconian dilemma." She was forced to choose between "the vital sustenance for her son or the indispensable instrument for its procurement."
The mother allegedly challenged the airline with its own policy.
Citing the company's policy and federal law, which both allow for breast pumps onboard and precludes them from being counted as a carry-on, the mother fought back.
Delta's website states, "Delta fully supports a woman's right to breastfeed on board Delta and Delta Connection aircraft and in Delta facilities. Breast pumps are allowed on board. At the airport and if you prefer, many airports do offer private lactation rooms or spaces. Ask a Delta associate if you need assistance locating one at an airport."
Still, airline staff reportedly denied the mother entrance to the plane with multiple bags.
She ultimately checked her breast pump.
Against her wishes, Geraghty put her breast milk in her purse and checked her breast pump. The next four hours were reportedly agonizing for the mother, who planned to pump on the flight but was unable to relieve her breasts, which became engorged with milk.
Geraghty claims it was a physically and emotionally painful experience.
According to the suit, not only did Geraghty suffer physical pain from having breasts full of milk, but she was also embarrassed. Per the suit, the mother ended up "drenched in her own milk gushing from her breasts." It was positively humiliating.
She also claims that because of that experience, her breast milk production has never been quite the same, making it hard to feed her infant son consistently.
The mother is not letting this go without a fight.
Per People, Geraghty wants a jury trial and says Delta Airlines discriminated against her because she is a woman. She is seeking unspecified economic and punitive damages as well as civil and statutory penalties.