Mom Claims She Had To Travel Soaked in Breast Milk After Delta Made Her Check Her Pump

Breastfeeding and pumping are a labor of love for millions of women daily. It isn't always an easy task, but many women will endure pain , sleeplessness, and spontaneous letdown to provide this liquid gold for their babies. When a nursing mother travels, she often will bring a breast pump so she can continue her breastfeeding journey even if her baby isn't with her. This may mean pumping in a car, train, or plane, but many moms say it is worth it.

New mom Erika Geraghty breastfeeds her son and planned to pump for him on a recent Delta Airlines flight. According to a lawsuit, however, the airline would not let her on the flight with both her breast pump and a separate bag with pumped milk, so she was forced to check the pump. She says the airline left her with a "draconian dilemma," and she wants them to pay.

