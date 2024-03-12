Mom Tries To Cover Up Bloody Attack After Boyfriend's Dog Mauls 4-Year-Old

According to a GoFundMe account started by her great-aunt, Kimberly Lane Koterba, Lillianna was mauled by the dog. “Her scalp was torn off, her cheek bone was broken, she has torn ligaments in her neck and stitches all over her body,” the fundraiser description reads.

Lillianna has been moved out of the intensive care unit but has a long journey ahead.

“She is now out of ICU but will possibly having another surgery later this week. Many more to follow. She’s also going to need therapy for the trauma," Koterba wrote on the page. "This angel was born with Spina bifida. Any funds not used for medical purposes will go into a trust account for her future needs. Thank you.”