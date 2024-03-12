Mom Tries To Cover Up Bloody Attack After Boyfriend's Dog Mauls 4-Year-Old
A Nebraska mother allegedly tried to hide evidence after her boyfriend’s dog viciously attacked her daughter. Danielle Stratman, 25, reportedly didn’t want police to know exactly what happened to her 4-year-old daughter, Lillianna, when they arrived February 20 at an Omaha home, so she hid the child's bloody clothes under a bed. The girl’s injuries were apparently so severe she was placed in the intensive care unit.
When officers arrived at the home, the dog, which belonged to Stratman’s boyfriend, was nowhere to be found, per KETV. It was eventually located and euthanized. Lilliana is healing but faces a long road to recovery.
The incident was initially reported as a dog bite.
Police officers responded to a call about a dog bite at home near 135th & L Street, per KETV, but when they arrived, they realized how serious the situation was.
According to the news outlet, Stratman allegedly hid the bloody clothes under a bed to seemingly cover up the extent of her daughter’s injuries before police arrived. The dog was not immediately found at the home but was found a short time later by animal control.
Lillianna had severe injuries.
According to a GoFundMe account started by her great-aunt, Kimberly Lane Koterba, Lillianna was mauled by the dog. “Her scalp was torn off, her cheek bone was broken, she has torn ligaments in her neck and stitches all over her body,” the fundraiser description reads.
Lillianna has been moved out of the intensive care unit but has a long journey ahead.
“She is now out of ICU but will possibly having another surgery later this week. Many more to follow. She’s also going to need therapy for the trauma," Koterba wrote on the page. "This angel was born with Spina bifida. Any funds not used for medical purposes will go into a trust account for her future needs. Thank you.”
The mother reportedly violated an order of protection.
Koterba alleged in the GoFundMe post that Lillianna was being babysat by her grandmother at the time of the attack and that Stratman was not supposed to be there. “And as some of you know, it wouldn’t have happened if the mother had not violated a no contact order while the child was being babysat by her Grandmother. Any help is greatly appreciated!” she wrote.
The fundraiser has brought in donations of more than $13,000 thus far.
Authorities euthanized the animal.
The New York Post reported the dog, a Cane Corso mastiff mix, belonged to Stratman's boyfriend, 42-year-old Greg Preister. It was voluntarily surrendered to the Nebraska Humane Society for to be euthanized.
“We immediately euthanized the dog and sent the tissue out for testing due to the severity of the injuries and where they were located,” Pam Wiese of the humane society told KETV. “It needs to be expedited because the injuries were very close to the brain.”
Stratman and Preister both face charges.
The mother and her boyfriend were both arrested and charged with obstruction, per KETV, which confirmed Stratman violated a no-contact order in connection with child abuse and domestic assault charges. Preister also received citations, including harboring a dangerous animal and damages caused by a pet.