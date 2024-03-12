3 Preschoolers Killed After School Bus Erupted Into Flames on the Highway
A school bus collided with a semi-truck in Rushville, Illinois, on March 11, resulting in the death of five people, including three young children. The bus was transporting preschoolers on US 24 when the crash occurred. Both vehicles reportedly erupted into flames upon impact, killing all occupants in the vehicles.
The tragedy has rocked Rushville, a community of about 3,000 people that sits about 60 miles west of Springfield. Schuyler-Industry Schools shared the devastating news on its Facebook page and canceled classes on March 12 and 13. Grief counselors will be available to help the school community heal.
More from CafeMom: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Gruesome Accident Waving to Friends From School Bus
The accident occurred mid-morning.
According to a release from Illinois State Police Troop 6, the Schuyler-Industry school bus was transporting pre-kindergarten students around 11:30 a.m. Monday, when the accident occurred. Per police, the bus was traveling eastbound on US 24, near Parkview Road in Rushville, when for unknown reasons it crossed into the westbound lane and hit a semi-truck carrying a load of sand head-on. Both vehicles immediately went up in flames.
The school district quickly confirmed the accident on social media.
Schuyler-Industry Schools posted about the accident on Facebook but declined to name the victims.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce our school community has lost both staff and students in the traffic incident involving one of our school buses this morning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and our community. Out of respect for everyone involved, no names or further information will be released at this time," the Facebook post reads.
Police have identified the victims.
According to multiple sources, including NPR Illinois, the victims have been identified as David Coufal, a 72-year-old man from Browning; Angela Spiker, a 57-year-old woman from Rushville; Maria Miller, a 5-year-old girl from Rushville; Andrew Miller, a 3-year-old boy from Rushville, and Noah Driscoll, a 3-year-old boy from Rushville.
The accident was a shock.
Rushville is a small town, and the accident shocked the community.
"Schuyler County is a small county, a small community," Sheriff Bill Redshaw told NPR. "It's a close knit family and when you have lost a life like this, it's devastating. It's quite a tragedy."
Many shared their love and support on the school district's Facebook page.
Someone wrote, "I am Praying for all the families involved in this tragic accident and for the community, as well."
Others added kind words. "Prayers for all the families involved, and for the school and the community," one comment reads.
"I have no words. Praying for comfort for all involved and the entire community in the difficult days ahead," another person commented.
More from CafeMom: 'Hero' Driver's Quick Thinking Likely Prevented Tragedy After School Bus Plows Into Home
The accident is under investigation.
Officials closed the road for several hours to investigate after the deadly crash, per NPR Illinois. They are still trying to determine what caused the driver to cross the line.
The National Transportation Safety Board posted on X that it plans to thoroughly investigate the accident. "The NTSB, in coordination with Illinois State Police, is sending a team to conduct a safety investigation into Monday's multivehicle collision involving a school bus and a truck tractor in combination with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 24 in Rushville, Schuyler County, Illinois," a statement reads.