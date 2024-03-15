Teaching Kids About Money: Allowance Hacks That Don't Make Us Want To Cry

The "Save, Spend, Share" Jar: Create three jars labeled "Save," "Spend," and "Share." Whenever your kiddos receive their allowance, encourage them to divide it among the jars. The "Save" jar is for long-term goals, such as a new toy or a special outing. The "Spend" jar is for immediate wants, such as candy or small treats. And the "Share" jar is for giving back – whether it's donating to a charity or buying a gift for a friend. It's a simple yet effective way to teach the importance of budgeting and generosity.

The Priceless Piggy Bank: Turn saving into a game by setting up a "Priceless Piggy Bank." Every time your kiddos resist the temptation to spend their allowance and choose to save instead, reward them with a special coin or token to deposit into their piggy bank. Once the piggy bank is full, celebrate with a fun family activity or outing. Not only does it reinforce good saving habits, but it also creates lasting memories.

