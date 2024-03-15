Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer posted on X about the bill and her anticipation of passing it into law.

"I look forward to reviewing and then signing the Michigan Family Protection Act when it reaches my desk. I will continue working closely with my partners in the Michigan Legislature to make our state the best place to start, raise, and grow your family," she tweeted.

Tammy Myers added to her Facebook post that she will continue to fight for what she believes in.

"As we continue on this journey, I want to emphasize the importance of strategic action. Let's wait for the Michigan Family Protection Act to reach the Senate. When it does, your emails and calls to senators will be instrumental. Your support means everything to us, and we're deeply grateful for it. Please bear with us a little longer as we navigate these hurdles."