Mom Faces Backlash Over Letting Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Watch Her Give Birth
There are few moments more magical in a parent's life than watching their baby's birth. It is amazing watching a child you created come into the world. The number of people who attend a baby's birth is a very personal choice. Some couples want the birth experience to be just for them, and others open the delivery room to anyone who would like to be there.
TikTok mom Ashely Cunningham's 7-year-old daughter, Sophia, wanted to be with her mom when she gave birth to her sister, Brylee, and Ashley thought it was a great idea. She shared a video on her account, @ashley.cunningham87, and it got mixed reviews. Sophia, however, appeared unscathed.
The video shows an emotional big sister.
The TikTok is less than 30 seconds long, but we can clearly see Sophia's wonder as she watches her sister's birth. The text on the video notes that Sophia wanted to be there, so her mom begged the doctors and said she was mature enough to handle it.
"She handled it so well and was so enthusiastic! I will never forget this moment, and neither will she!" text on the video reads.
The little girl was prepared.
The birth video went viral with 2.1 million views, and the reactions prompted Ashley and Sophia to sit down and answer some questions. The mom explained that Sophia was prepared for what would happen in the delivery room and had watched a video to help her understand the process.
Sophia piped up and said that she likes "medical stuff," so this wasn't a scary experience. She wanted to see her sister's first breath and spend special time with her mom.
Be still our hearts!
Sophia said there were some highs and lows in the delivery room.
She was fine with watching the birth and everything that went along with it, but man, it took a long time. "I didn't like the waiting part," she admitted.
But seeing her sister's face made it worth it. "And the food was really good," Sophia recalled.
Most people were amazed by Sophia's maturity and grace.
As a young child, she did an amazing job, and people noticed.
One person wrote, "This young little lady did better than most grown men. Incredible ♥️"
This woman agreed, commenting, "She did better then my husband 😭."
Another mom recalled her own special moment: "My six-year-old was in delivery room with me … grew up to be a labor and delivery nurse!"
And the guys were impressed. "Us men full on passing out! Idk how mom and her were so calm!" someone pointed out.
As always, a few people tried to ruin the moment.
The video has received overwhelmingly with loving and supportive messages, but there are always people who will try to burst the bubble.
Like this person who wrote, "I wouldn't want my children in the delivery room."
And this person who believes Sophia is scarred for life: "No having kids for her, I bet," the person wrote.
Ashley reassured the haters that Sophia's presence in the delivery room did not dissuade her from wanting to have children of her own one day. She asked her daughter, who responded with a side eye, "Seriously?"
Sophia, we think you are amazing, and we wouldn't be one bit surprised to see you in the delivery room one day as a medical professional. You go, sis.