Mom Faces Backlash Over Letting Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Watch Her Give Birth

There are few moments more magical in a parent's life than watching their baby's birth . It is amazing watching a child you created come into the world. The number of people who attend a baby's birth is a very personal choice . Some couples want the birth experience to be just for them, and others open the delivery room to anyone who would like to be there.

TikTok mom Ashely Cunningham's 7-year-old daughter, Sophia, wanted to be with her mom when she gave birth to her sister, Brylee, and Ashley thought it was a great idea. She shared a video on her account, @ashley.cunningham87, and it got mixed reviews. Sophia, however, appeared unscathed.

