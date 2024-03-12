More Parents Are Delaying their Kids' Vaccines & It's Alarming Pediatricians

As measles cases pop up across the country this winter — including several in California — one group of children is stirring deep concerns among pediatricians: the babies and toddlers of vaccine-hesitant parents who are delaying their child's measles-mumps-rubella shots.

Pediatricians across the state say they have seen a sharp increase recently in the number of parents with concerns about routine childhood vaccinations who are demanding their own inoculation schedules for their babies, creating a worrisome pool of very young children who may be at risk of contracting measles, a potentially deadly yet preventable disease.

"Especially early on, when a parent is already feeling really vulnerable and doesn't want to give something to their beautiful baby who was just born if they don't need it, it makes them think, 'Maybe I'll just delay it and wait and see.'" said Dr. Whitney Casares, a pediatrician and author who has written on vaccination for the American Academy of Pediatrics. "What they don't realize is if they don't vaccinate according to the recommended schedule, that can really set their child up for a whole lot of risks."

It is difficult to know how widespread such delays have become. California keeps careful track of the rate of kindergartners who have been vaccinated against measles but does not have comprehensive data for younger children.

Dr. Eric Ball has seen the shift firsthand. At his Orange County pediatric practice, Ball said, he has noticed an increase in parents asking about delays since the COVID-19 pandemic, as politicization of and misinformation about that vaccine has seeped into discussions about routine childhood vaccinations, including measles-mumps-rubella, known as MMR.

Rather than an outright refusal, however, these vaccine-hesitant parents express a softer kind of reluctance, asking if it's possible to use an "alternative schedule" of vaccines rather than sticking to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations. Sometimes they seek to delay the shots by a few months and sometimes by several years.

"I have patients who have three kids, and they vaccinated the first two kids on schedule. And then since COVID, with their third kid, they are like, 'I don't know if this is safe. I want to wait until the kids are older', or 'instead of doing two shots today, I want to do one shot,'" Ball said. "It just prolongs the time where you have a child who's unprotected and potentially can get sick from these diseases."

He tries his best to explain to parents the importance and safety of vaccines, including MMR. He even brings out his own children's vaccine records to prove his point, and he is often successful, he said. But not always.