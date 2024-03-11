My Triplets Said I Need a Second Job To Afford their Sweet 16 Party So Should I Get One?

One person wanted OP to stick to her plan and not let her daughters bully her.

"you would be a major AH though if you got another job because you would be rewarding bad behaviour. You will be teaching them they can disrespect you and demand and get whatever they want by throwing a tantrum and you would be failing to teach them an important life lesson about the value of money," the person wrote. "This will not make them well rounded adults. Your children will not suffer for having smaller or joined parties."

One commenter thought OP may have created this monster.

"YTA for continuing to allow your kids to grow into adults with this kind of mindset. THIS moment right here is one of your last chances to try and mould them into tolerable people before they're old enough to fly the coop. You have a last shot to show them how to treat people and how to be humble, grateful, respectful and appreciative," the person wrote. "That isn't going to happen when you are confronted with this attitude and STILL entertain the idea of spending a small fortune on a party. You made an offer and they declined, not just declined, but did so very rudely and demanded more of you and offered nothing themselves. Life doesn't work like that, so teach them that!"

More from CafeMom: Moms on the Internet Outraged Over Teacher's School Birthday Suggestion