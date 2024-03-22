Mom Under Fire for Punching Labor & Delivery Nurse Who 'Disrespected' Her 'Boundaries'
When we share our lives online, we open ourselves up to the opinions of the entire world. People may disagree with what we have to see and will tell us. Content creators often come under fire for things they say or do, and they find themselves having to defend their actions. This can be particularly tense in the parenting realm, where opinions can be strong.
Creator Jeena Wilder cohosts the Hey There Parenthood podcast and recently shared a labor and delivery story that struck a chord with a lot of people. Wilder, a mother of five, spoke about the time she punched a labor and delivery nurse who didn't respect her boundaries, and the story caused quite a stir.
Wilder had a birth plan.
Wilder said she wanted a non-medicated birth and made it clear to everyone in the room that she intended for the experience to be calm. She asked that no one speak or touch her. She allegedly requested that several times, but a nurse in the room didn't heed the warning.
She said the nurse wanted to check on the baby. "She's like, 'I need to check heart rate.' Nothing was wrong, birth was going great."
Wilder added that the nurse "ended up touching me and I punched her. After I had given birth, I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' I felt so bad, but she was angry at me."
The mother thought a line was crossed.
Wilder said the nurse "really disrespected my boundaries," and it made her very uncomfortable. Her cohost agreed, but as the video went viral, with 1.5 million views, the backlash began, prompting the podcaster to turn off comments on the video.
Other creators began sharing their opinions about the incident.
A lot of people were unimpressed by her actions.
Several medical professionals took to TikTok to share their thoughts about Wilder's behavior. Creator @justanothersarahh said, "This is why so many nurses are leaving the bedside. We're not punching bags"
Her followers agreed.
"What patients don't understand is that WE DIDNT BRING YOU TO THE HOSPITAL😳……….. YOU DID! We're just trying to help🙄🙄🙄🙄"
She replied back, "We can't win."
TikToker @aprnbeauty_81, who calls herself the "Nurse Gang Influencer," said Wilder owes the nurse a public apology. She said if Wilder knows so much better than nurses, then she should ask herself this question: "Why go to the hospital? Stay your a-- at home and have your baby at home."
Another nurse stitched the video, and her response went viral.
TikToker @marissah690 agreed that Wilder shouldn't have punched the nurse and that her actions could have been considered felony assault.
Her followers agreed.
"so many things can happen during labor, including cord prolapse, abruption, uterine rupture...and they're all medical emergencies. if we lose heart tones, we need to find them, quickly!" one person commented.
Many people believed it was a serious situation.
"People assuming a boundary is just something you don't like. Those things need to be communicated 🙄," another person wrote.
Wilder addressed the controversy in a second video.
In response to @marissah690's video, she said that she wished she had never punched the nurse but added that the nurse disregarded her wishes completely.
Wilder doubled down and, in the text, wrote, "No means no. If you are a woman, but especially a Black woman in America, be careful. It seems that we are losing rights, and if you say no, I have a feeling they will make sure you comply.
"You knew EXACTLY what you were doing by leaving out crucial context from MY story, which isn't surprising, since this isn't the first time I've had a nurse ignore my words," she continued. "I don't think my actions are right, but I do not feel I was the only one in the wrong. If you're wanting the full context of what happened, you can watch the episode where I fully explain what happened."