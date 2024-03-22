Wilder said she wanted a non-medicated birth and made it clear to everyone in the room that she intended for the experience to be calm. She asked that no one speak or touch her. She allegedly requested that several times, but a nurse in the room didn't heed the warning.

She said the nurse wanted to check on the baby. "She's like, 'I need to check heart rate.' Nothing was wrong, birth was going great."

Wilder added that the nurse "ended up touching me and I punched her. After I had given birth, I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' I felt so bad, but she was angry at me."