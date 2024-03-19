Psychologist & Podcaster Dr. Stephanie J. Wong on Mom Guilt & Work-Life Harmony

When she reflected on her childhood, she realized she had that entrepreneurial spirit. Her father was a grocer and he could purchase candy wholesale, so she would sell the candy at school for a slight profit.

"I fell into being an entrepreneur because I was presented with a low-risk opportunity to start a private practice, something I had always wanted to do. A colleague referred me to another that was renting office space for an extremely low cost. She only charged me when I used the office space, and therefore, I really had nothing to lose financially," Wong shared.

She realized that even though she had the clinical knowledge to work with patients, she had to learn about running a business from scratch. She read a tax book, deciding whether to register the business as a solo entrepreneurship vs. LLC and how to identify deductions.

At the same time, the Selling the Couch podcast launched, and Wong was hooked. Dr. Melvin Varghese's episodes provided Wong with a template for building a private practice - how to write copy for your website, set rates, etc.

Ultimately, it was Varghese's webinar that inspired her to begin her own podcast, Color of Success. As Wong grew the podcast, it made sense to establish an LLC. This led to the publishing of her book, Cancel the Filter: Realities of a Psychologist, Podcaster, and Working Mother of Color.