Ericka Sóuter

A former staff writer at People and Us Weekly, I have covered everything from hero pets to hurricanes to the secrets of celebrity slim-downs (which is basically avoiding carbs and anything else that you might actually enjoy eating). My work has also appeared in Essence, Cosmo, and Self Magazine. Now an editor at The Stir, I spend my downtime hanging out with my hubby, son, and Shih Tzu in New York City. My other favorite pastime -- reality TV. I swear I've learned everything I need to know to survive this life from Snooki, Kim K, and NeNe Leakes.