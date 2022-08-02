Ericka Sóuter

Ericka Sóuter

Editor

A former staff writer at People and Us Weekly, I have covered everything from hero pets to hurricanes to the secrets of celebrity slim-downs (which is basically avoiding carbs and anything else that you might actually enjoy eating). My work has also appeared in Essence, Cosmo, and Self Magazine. Now an editor at The Stir, I spend my downtime hanging out with my hubby, son, and Shih Tzu in New York City. My other favorite pastime -- reality TV. I swear I've learned everything I need to know to survive this life from Snooki, Kim K, and NeNe Leakes.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
BABYPREGNANCYENTERTAINMENT NEWSCELEBRITIESNEWSBEAUTY AND STYLECRIMERELATIONSHIPSTWEENS AND TEENSBEING A MOMHOME AND FAMILYHEALTHPARENTING NEWSELEMENTARY SCHOOL KIDCELEBRITY MOMSMOVIESFOOD AND CELEBRATIONS
breastfeeding mama
Baby

12 Most Common Breastfeeding Hurdles & How To Overcome Them

12 Most Common Breastfeeding Hurdles & How To Overcome Them

12 Most Common Breastfeeding Hurdles & How To Overcome Them

Published Aug 2, 2022
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.