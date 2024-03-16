"Let's see your picture," Jessa said in the video as she approached her younger daughter. "Oh, Fern, I love your picture."

"It's Bluey picture!" Fern, who turns 3 in July, proudly exclaimed. "And that's Bingo."

Jessa pointed out: "Wow, you really have an accent. Have you been watching a lot of Bluey?"

"Naur," Fern replied, adorably proving her mom right.

