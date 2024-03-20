Kate Middleton's Medical Records Reportedly a Part of London Clinic Breach
Kate Middleton is still the topic of conversation on social media as royal watchers, fans, and even people who knew nothing about the British royal family band together to figure out what's really going on at the palace. And now, we have a new layer to add to this story that seems to be constantly evolving. Apparently, staffers at the hospital where Kate had her abdominal surgery earlier this year have reportedly been caught attempting to access her medical records. Because of this latest development, the whole facility is under investigation.
Kate is part of a security breach at The London Clinic.
As The Daily Mail reported, at least one member of the facility's staff allegedly tried to access Kate's medical records after her surgery in January, and anyone found guilty in the investigation could end up with criminal charges.
"This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the royal family," a source said.
The hospital has reportedly alerted Kensington Palace about what happened.
"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation," the source said, adding that the hospital's employees are "utterly shocked and distraught" that one of their coworkers could cross the line like this.
It appears that authorities are already looking into the matter.
In a statement to The Daily Mail, an Information Commissioner's Office spokesperson said, "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."
So far, the clinic has not shared whether it's taken any punitive action against staff who may be involved.
Kate has been out of the public eye since the end of December.
Though the palace did announce that Kate wouldn't be returning to royal duties until "after Easter" when it shared the news of her abdominal surgery in January, conspiracy theories about what may really be going on behind palace doors have been spreading like wildfire.
The situation was only made worse when Kate admitted to editing a photo of her with her children that was shared on UK Mother's Day earlier this month.
The first video footage of Kate since her surgery was shared by media on Monday.
Footage emerged of Will and Kate shopping at a farm stand in Windsor over the weekend, which was taken by a bystander who happened to be there at the time.
Still, people have their doubts ... and some even think the woman in the video isn't Kate at all.
Guess we'll just have to wait and see how this bizarre situation continues to unfold.