Video of Kate Middleton & Will's Outing Finally Surfaces; Here's Exactly What Was Seen
When news broke that Kate Middleton and Prince William had been spotted at a farm stand over the weekend, people were skeptical — and understandably so, given how sketchy the palace has been while the Princess of Wales is taking some time off from work. But now, video footage from their outing has emerged, and though for some, this might have put the conspiracy theories to rest, others are even less convinced that all is well behind palace doors. This video definitely does raise some questions ...
More from CafeMom: Fans Slam Kim Kardashian for Her 'Insensitive' Joke About Kate Middleton's Health Crisis
The footage appeared online on Monday.
TMZ published a video that was taken by someone sitting in a car outside Windsor Farm Shop. We can see two people who appear to be Will and Kate walking out and chatting happily with each other, each of them carrying bags with their purchases.
A witness told the news outlet that Kate looked "happy, relaxed and healthy."
Not everyone is convinced that this video is what it appears to be.
In the time since the video was posted, online sleuths have been busy analyzing the footage, especially where Kate is concerned.
Some people strongly believe that this is a body double instead of the real Kate, sent out into the world to fool the public and to take the heat off the royal family, and that might be the mildest theory out there at this point.
The man who took the video seems to believe everything is legit.
"I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere. I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them," the man, Nelson Silva, told TMZ. "I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn't see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were."
More from CafeMom: 20 Times the Royals Took a Stand for Women
The new footage has already become a meme.
Right alongside the people who are trying to determine if this Kate is the real deal or not are those cracking jokes about the video ... which even includes the Dublin Airport, as we can see in this tweet.
The royals are never going to live this down, are they?
It's easy to understand why people are so skeptical.
After the major photoshopping flub that Kate admitted to after she posted that family photo in honor of UK Mother's Day, trust in the royal family and their credibility has basically been destroyed — at least, for now. We'll just have to wait and see if that trust can be rebuilt. So far, however, it's not looking good.