Kate Middleton Was Reportedly Out & About With Will Last Weekend, but There's No Evidence
The theories about Kate Middleton’s whereabouts are continuing to swirl the longer the Princess of Wales stays out of the public eye. People all over the world are speculating about why Kate hasn’t been seen since Christmas Day, which was weeks before her "planned abdominal surgery" in mid-January. To quiet rumors that something is seriously wrong, Kensington Palace released a Mother’s Day photo of Kate and her three children, but it was pulled by major news services for being too heavily edited. Now, some news outlets have reported that Kate was spotted out again recently, but even this isn't sitting well with some people.
It seems Kate and William enjoyed a leisurely weekend.
Eyewitnesses told The Sun that Kate looked "happy and healthy" during a visit to a farm stand with Prince William over the weekend. They had reportedly just come from watching their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis play sports.
"After all the rumors that had been going ’round, I was stunned to see them there," one person who claims to have seen the couple told the newspaper.
No one managed to snap a photo of Kate.
"Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well," a witness said, adding that they might have been enjoying some one-on-one time.
"The kids weren’t with them, but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops," the person explained.
Could Kate and William be heading for divorce?
In addition to the many rumors and conspiracy theories circling about Kate, questions about her and William’s relationship have come up in recent weeks. Some people think that the couple, who have been married since 2011, may be heading for divorce. Others even think that Will's following in his dad's footsteps and already has a mistress, Lady Rose Hanbury.
No one really knows for sure when Kate will make her big return.
Originally, Kensington Palace said Kate would return to public appearances after Easter, but given everything that’s been happening, that remains to be seen. However, sources seem to think that Kate will address her health issues through her public service whenever she does return to official duty.
Some people believe she will use her public appearances for good.
"I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements," a source told the Sunday Times over the weekend, adding that William and Kate are "at their most open" when they’re interacting with the public.
"If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it," the source shared. "They’re not going to be rushed."